Mostert (knee) participated in June minicamp, Matt Barrows of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Mostert missed the final five weeks of last season with a knee injury, after logging 15 snaps on offense and 204 on special teams in 11 games. Joe Williams and Jeremy McNichols are more interesting in terms of potential value in the backfield, but Mostert is probably a better bet to make the 53-man roster thanks to his value on special teams. With Jerick McKinnon and Matt Breida already locked in, Mostert will compete with Williams, McNichols and undrafted rookie Jeffery Wilson for one or two roster spots.

