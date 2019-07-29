Mostert (forearm) was cleared before the start of training camp, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Mostert was held out of OTAs and minicamp after his season-ending forearm injury from last year required a follow-up surgery during the offseason. He's still locked in for a spot on the 53-man roster, as the three-year contract he signed in March includes $2.4 million guaranteed, per overthecap.com. Coach Kyle Shanahan believes the 49ers have four starting-caliber running backs, pointing to Mostert's 87-yard performance against Green Bay last October. Even so, the special-teams ace will have a tough time earning snaps in a backfield that also includes Tevin Coleman, Matt Breida and Jerick McKinnon (knee).