49ers' Raheem Mostert: Healthy for training camp
Mostert (forearm) was cleared before the start of training camp, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Mostert was held out of OTAs and minicamp after his season-ending forearm injury from last year required a follow-up surgery during the offseason. He's still locked in for a spot on the 53-man roster, as the three-year contract he signed in March includes $2.4 million guaranteed, per overthecap.com. Coach Kyle Shanahan believes the 49ers have four starting-caliber running backs, pointing to Mostert's 87-yard performance against Green Bay last October. Even so, the special-teams ace will have a tough time earning snaps in a backfield that also includes Tevin Coleman, Matt Breida and Jerick McKinnon (knee).
