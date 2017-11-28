Mostert (knee) was placed on injured reserve by the 49ers on Monday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Mostert had been nursing a shoulder injury heading into Sunday's game against Seattle, but the knee injury sustained in the game is what ends his 2017 season. The 49ers are currently without a third running back, and punt returner Trent Taylor will likely step in on kick returns.

