49ers' Raheem Mostert: Hits pay dirt twice
Mostert rushed 10 times for 57 yards and two touchdowns while gaining 16 more yards on his lone reception in Sunday's 26-21 win over Seattle.
Mostert led the 49ers' backfield trio in touches and production for yet another week, finishing with the only usable stat line from the bunch from a fantasy perspective. Formerly known for his pure speed and special teams contributions, the 27-year-old was able to take advantage of playing time opened up by teammate injuries to establish himself as a big-play back. Mostert racked up 952 total yards and 10 touchdowns this season, most of which came over the final five weeks of the year when he took over as the head of a committee. The speedy back's 5.6 yards per carry would have led the league had he finished with enough carries to qualify, but the gaudy average is impressive nonetheless. All three of San Francisco's backfield options are under team control for 2020, but if the end of the regular season is any indicator, Mostert could find himself as the top option heading into training camp next year.
More News
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Gets into end zone Week 16•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Spearheads backfield Week 15•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Emerging as lead back•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Leads running game with two scores•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Playing time to be determined•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Career game in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...