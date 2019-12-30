49ers' Raheem Mostert: Hits pay dirt twice

Mostert rushed 10 times for 57 yards and two touchdowns while gaining 16 more yards on his lone reception in Sunday's 26-21 win over Seattle.

Mostert led the 49ers' backfield trio in touches and production for yet another week, finishing with the only usable stat line from the bunch from a fantasy perspective. Formerly known for his pure speed and special teams contributions, the 27-year-old was able to take advantage of playing time opened up by teammate injuries to establish himself as a big-play back. Mostert racked up 952 total yards and 10 touchdowns this season, most of which came over the final five weeks of the year when he took over as the head of a committee. The speedy back's 5.6 yards per carry would have led the league had he finished with enough carries to qualify, but the gaudy average is impressive nonetheless. All three of San Francisco's backfield options are under team control for 2020, but if the end of the regular season is any indicator, Mostert could find himself as the top option heading into training camp next year.