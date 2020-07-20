Mostert recently spoke to a high-ranking member of the 49ers organization, hoping to work out his contract situation, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Entering the second season of a three-year, $8.65 million contract, Mostert approached the 49ers earlier this offseason in search of a pay raise or extension. Unhappy with the course of negotiations, the 28-year-old running back requested a trade a couple weeks ago. It appears he's still open to staying in San Francisco, but it isn't clear if Mostert will report for the start of training camp without a new contract in hand. A trade or holdout might benefit Tevin Coleman, Jerick McKinnon and Jeff Wilson, or possibly even undrafted rookies JaMycal Hasty and Salvon Ahmed. Niners coach Kyle Shanahan has an impressive track record assembling productive rushing attacks without the benefit of a star running back.