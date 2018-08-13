Mostert is expected to start at running back for the 49ers in the team's second preseason game Saturday in Houston, Matt Barrows of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

San Francisco's No. 2 running back, Matt Breida, is out for the rest of the preseason due to a separated shoulder he sustained in the preseason opener, while starter Jerick McKinnon is considered week-to-week after straining his calf in Sunday's practice. That leaves the Mostert as the next man up. Mostert averaged 5.0 yards per carry in a limited role with the 49ers last season and then continued his impressive play during last Thursday's exhibition, rushing eight times for 57 yards (7.1 YPC). Even if he falls back to No. 3 on the depth chart before Week 1 rolls around, Mostert is someone to keep an eye on in most fantasy circles this year given the two-back system head coach Kyle Shanahan is expected to deploy.