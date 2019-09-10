49ers' Raheem Mostert: Injury opens up opportunity
Mostert moves up to second on the 49ers' running back depth chart with Tevin Coleman (ankle) already ruled out for Week 2, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
We got a brief look at Mostert's potential role over the final two and a half quarters of Week 1's matchup against the Buccaneers where he rushed for 40 yards on nine carries. The 27-year-old possesses breakaway speed, as evidenced by his 7.7 YPC in a limited role last season. Matt Breida figures to see the largest share of carries against the Bengals on Sunday, but Mostert could see 30-40 percent of running back touches if last week was any indicator. Coleman currently doesn't have a firm timetable to return, so Mostert is worth taking a mid-level flier on during the waiver period because Breida has shown signs of being injury-prone early in his career (he even left Sunday's game briefly before returning).
