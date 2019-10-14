49ers' Raheem Mostert: Just four touches Sunday

Mostert carried the ball four times for 13 yards in a 20-7 win over the Rams.

Mostert remained in a reserve/special teams role with Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida receiving the bulk of the work in the run game. The 27-year-old has displayed an ability to be a fantasy-relevant back when given adequate touches, but he simply isn't receiving enough playing time to warrant consideration heading into Sunday's matchup with Washington.