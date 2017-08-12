49ers' Raheem Mostert: Leads all rushers Friday
Mostert logged 15 rushes for 89 yards in Friday's 27-17 preseason win over the Chiefs.
The 25-year-old easily outpaced all rushers Friday while helping to drain the clock in the fourth quarter, racking up 10 of his carries on the next-to-last possession of the game. Mostert appears to have a legitimate opportunity to secure a roster spot and see snaps as a tailback for the first time in his career, as all of the stats he's compiled in his first two seasons during stops in Cleveland, Miami and Chicago have come as a returner. The Purdue product certainly made a solid opening case and will look to build on the effort against the Broncos next Saturday.
