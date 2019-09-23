49ers' Raheem Mostert: Leads backfield in win
Mostert carried the ball 12 times for a team-high 79 yards in Sunday's 24-20 win over the Steelers.
He also failed to catch his only target. Mostert's 230 scrimmage yards over the last two games are impressive, but they may not guarantee him a significant role in the Niners' backfield moving forward -- the team gets an early bye in Week 4, which could give Tevin Coleman (ankle) the time he needs to get back in game shape, and Jeff Wilson's emergence as a goal-line specialist could leave Mostert as the odd man out in the team's backfield committee once Coleman returns.
