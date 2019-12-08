49ers' Raheem Mostert: Leads running game with two scores
Mostert rushed 10 times for 69 yards and a touchdown, also chipping in 40 receiving yards and another score on two receptions in Sunday's 48-46 victory over New Orleans.
Mostert figured to revert back to a special teams role with both Matt Breida (ankle) and Tevin Coleman starting together again (as he usually does in this scenario), but the third-stringer ended up leading the backfield in touches (12), yards (109) and touchdowns (two). Coleman technically started the game, but the veteran finished with just three carries for six yards and is clearly losing playing time in this offense. Mostert is trending up and entering flex territory in most formats heading into a Week 15 matchup with the Falcons.
