49ers' Raheem Mostert: Leads team in rushing yards
Mostert rushed 12 times for 87 yards in Monday night's 33-30 loss to the Packers.
Mostert emerged out of nowhere to lead the Niners in rushing attempts. Of course, that came after leading tailback Matt Breida surprisingly overcame an ankle issue and bruiser Alfred Morris garnered no carries Monday. Considering those circumstances, it'll be interesting to see if Mostert's fine performance earns him further run in the week ahead.
