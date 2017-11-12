49ers' Raheem Mostert: Leaves game with shoulder issue
Mostert left Sunday's game against the Giants with a shoulder injury and is questionable to return, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The severity is still somewhat unknown. Mostert makes most of his worth via special teams, so this should not have a tremendous impact on fantasy owners.
