Mostert (knee) is expected to be a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup with the Dolphins, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

A limited practice participant throughout the week, Mostert is listed as questionable on the 49ers' final injury report. A late kickoff (4:05 p.m. ET) isn't ideal for fantasy managers, but follow-up reports could shed more light on Mostert's situation before the first wave of games kick off Sunday. Jerick McKinnon should be busy if Mostert is inactive, coming off 92 percent snap share and 21 touches in last week's 25-20 loss to the Eagles. There's some chance Mostert has his workload scaled down if he's active, rather than jumping right back to the 60 percent snap share and 19 touches he handled in the Week 1 loss to Arizona.