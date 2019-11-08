49ers' Raheem Mostert: Limited at practice again
Mostert (knee) remained limited Friday at practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Mostert played through the same injury last week, getting just one carry in a 28-25 win over the Cardinals. His status won't have much impact on the 49ers' gameplan unless Matt Breida's ankle injury turns out to more serious than it currently appears to be.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 injury report: Stars in doubt
Six teams on bye. Injuries racking up at running back and receiver. Quarterbacks in varying...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...