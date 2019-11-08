Play

49ers' Raheem Mostert: Limited at practice again

Mostert (knee) remained limited Friday at practice, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Mostert played through the same injury last week, getting just one carry in a 28-25 win over the Cardinals. His status won't have much impact on the 49ers' gameplan unless Matt Breida's ankle injury turns out to more serious than it currently appears to be.

