Play

49ers' Raheem Mostert: Limited by knee injury

Mostert (knee) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's estimated injury report.

For the third week in a row, Mostert's practice reps have been impacted by a knee injury, but he is coming off his best performance of the season. During Sunday's blowout of the Panthers, he racked up 60 yards and a TD on just nine carries, working primarily in garbage time. Assuming he gets cleared to play Thursday at Arizona, he'll likely be contained to special teams work again with Tevin Coleman, Matt Breida (ankle) and Jeff Wilson occupying the top three spots on the RB depth chart.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories