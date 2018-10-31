Mostert (ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's estimated injury report, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com report.

Mostert progressed from a non-participant Monday, but the 49ers have yet to go through a traditional practice session during the short week of preparation. The 26-year-old saw only 12 offensive snaps Sunday before suffering the ankle injury, and Wednesday's practice session should provide a better idea of his availability for Thursday's matchup against the Raiders.

More News
Our Latest Stories