Mostert didn't record an offensive touch Sunday against the Panthers.

Mostert was a surprise addition to the 53-man roster after he flashed his speed and special teams ability this preseason. The 25-year-old is clearly a distant third on the depth chart after seeing just one offensive snap compared to Carlos Hyde's 45 and Matt Breida's 12. Mostert didn't get a chance to return a kick Sunday, but he will serve as the team's primary kick returner this season.