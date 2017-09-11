49ers' Raheem Mostert: Limited to special teams duties
Mostert didn't record an offensive touch Sunday against the Panthers.
Mostert was a surprise addition to the 53-man roster after he flashed his speed and special teams ability this preseason. The 25-year-old is clearly a distant third on the depth chart after seeing just one offensive snap compared to Carlos Hyde's 45 and Matt Breida's 12. Mostert didn't get a chance to return a kick Sunday, but he will serve as the team's primary kick returner this season.
More News
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Makes 53-man roster•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Makes strong bid for roster spot•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Leads all rushers Friday•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: No go for minicamp practice•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Signed off 49ers practice squad•
-
Bears' Raheem Mostert: Promoted to Bears' roster•
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...