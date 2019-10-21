49ers' Raheem Mostert: Limited to special teams

Mostert (knee) was cleared for action Sunday, but was limited to just 11 special teams snaps in a 9-0 win over the Redskins.

Jeff Wilson Jr. took over Mostert's role as the team's third rushing option Sunday. The 27-year-old's absence could be related to him dealing with a balky knee and the rainstorm that destroyed field conditions in Washington. Mostert's value was already limited with both Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida healthy, but he has virtually no fantasy value if he is being limited to just special teams heading into a Week 8 matchup with Carolina.