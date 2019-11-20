49ers' Raheem Mostert: Limited to start week
Mostert (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Mostert logged a trio of limited practice last week due to his lingering knee issue, and he nonetheless managed to play through the injury during Week 11's win over the Cardinals. Even if Mostert follows a similar pattern in practice this week, there's not yet any reason to believe that he'd be in danger of missing time. With Matt Breida (ankle) still not practicing Wednesday, Mostert could once again be in line to play a change-of-pace role behind Tevin Coleman during Sunday's tilt against the Packers.
More News
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Struggles with expanded role•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Set for bigger role Week 11•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Officially deemed questionable•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Another limited showing Thursday•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Still nursing knee injury•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Gets seven touches•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Your faith in some of the biggest names in Fantasy has been tested so far this season, but...
-
11/20 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down players we can trust down the stretch, projects...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Who should be in your lineup and who should you leave on the bench for Week 12? Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Matt Ryan hasn't been quite right since his ankle injury, but he's going to get back on track...
-
Week 12 RB Preview: Colts' committee
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back for Week 12 including...