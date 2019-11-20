Play

49ers' Raheem Mostert: Limited to start week

Mostert (knee) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Mostert logged a trio of limited practice last week due to his lingering knee issue, and he nonetheless managed to play through the injury during Week 11's win over the Cardinals. Even if Mostert follows a similar pattern in practice this week, there's not yet any reason to believe that he'd be in danger of missing time. With Matt Breida (ankle) still not practicing Wednesday, Mostert could once again be in line to play a change-of-pace role behind Tevin Coleman during Sunday's tilt against the Packers.

