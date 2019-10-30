49ers' Raheem Mostert: Listed as questionable

Mostert (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Arizona.

Mostert and Matt Breida (ankle) followed the same regimen this week, practicing in a limited capacity Monday and Wednesday while sitting out Tuesday's walkthrough at Levi's Stadium. Both running backs are questionable, which could allow Jeff Wilson to serve as the No. 2 behind top option Tevin Coleman.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories