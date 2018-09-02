Mostert survived Saturday's roster cuts and will serve a special teams role with the 49ers this season.

Mostert was expected to make the cut due to his special teams prowess, but Jerick McKinnon's significant knee injury assured him a roster spot. Matt Breida and Alfred Morris expect to benefit the most from McKinnon's untimely injury, keeping Mostert off the fantasy radar for the time being.

