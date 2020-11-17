Coach Kyle Shanahan hopes Mostert (ankle) will be available for the 49ers' next game Sunday, Nov. 29 versus the Rams, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Shanahan echoed the same thoughts about Tevin Coleman (knee), which would give San Francisco its top two running backs following its Week 11 bye. If the preceding happens, the backfield could be composed of Mostert, Coleman, Jerick McKinnon (neck) and Austin Walter with Jeff Wilson (ankle) and JaMycal Hasty (collarbone) still on IR.