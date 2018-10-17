Coach Kyle Shanahan said the decision to use Mostert over Alfred Morris on Monday in Green Bay isn't "permanent," Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Mostert appears to have gotten the nod over Morris based on the matchup more than anything, but the journeyman running back impressed thoroughly with his touches. Working in tandem with Matt Breida -- 14 carries, 27 offensive snaps -- Mostert used 23 snaps on offense to churn out 87 yards on his 12 rushes. With an upcoming matchup Sunday against the Rams, it remains to be seen if the 49ers will return to their previous 1-2 punch of Breida-Morris or the most recent version.