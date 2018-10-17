49ers' Raheem Mostert: May not have 'permanent' role
Coach Kyle Shanahan said the decision to use Mostert over Alfred Morris on Monday in Green Bay isn't "permanent," Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Mostert appears to have gotten the nod over Morris based on the matchup more than anything, but the journeyman running back impressed thoroughly with his touches. Working in tandem with Matt Breida -- 14 carries, 27 offensive snaps -- Mostert used 23 snaps on offense to churn out 87 yards on his 12 rushes. With an upcoming matchup Sunday against the Rams, it remains to be seen if the 49ers will return to their previous 1-2 punch of Breida-Morris or the most recent version.
More News
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Leads team in rushing yards•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Struggles with opportunity•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Musters eight yards•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Makes 53-man roster•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: No carries, but strong special teams day•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Will split carries Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Return of the Mack
Whether you need to replace Aaron Rodgers, or you're just looking for some help at RB, Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football Week 7 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Backfield committees have made life a headache for Fantasy players, but Jamey Eisenberg says...
-
What you missed: Lynch ailing
Heath Cummings catches you up on everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Freeman to IR, add Ito Smith?
The injury news keeps getting worse for the Atlanta Falcons as they place Devonta Freeman on...
-
Week 7 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...