Coach Kyle Shanahan hopes to get Mostert (knee) back at practice Wednesday, Keiana Martin of the 49ers' official site reports.

Mostert hasn't practiced since spraining his MCL in Week 2, missing two games in the process. Meanwhile, Tevin Coleman (knee) has been on injured reserve during that same stretch. In their place, Jerick McKinnon has totaled 38 touches for 174 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns, Jeff Wilson has put up a 19-88-2 line (respectively), and JaMycal Hasty has managed 3-18-0. It's unclear what kind of workload Mostert can expect when he eventually returns, but a timeshare with McKinnon and Wilson seems likely.