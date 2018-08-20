49ers' Raheem Mostert: No carries, but strong special teams day
Mostert wasn't in the running back rotation Saturday, but he lined up with the first-team special teams unit in a preseason loss to Houston.
Mostert is trying to fend off a slew of running backs in order to hang on to his spot as third on the depth chart come Week 1. The lack of carries may look grim at first glance, but the fact that the 26-year-old lined up with the first unit on special teams -- also contributing a jarring hit as a gunner on punt coverage -- bodes well for his chances to serve a similar role once Jerick McKinnon (hamstring) and Matt Breida (shoulder) return for the regular season. Expect Mostert to get some run in the team's preseason dress rehearsal next week against the Colts.
