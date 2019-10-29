49ers' Raheem Mostert: No practice Tuesday

Coach Kyle Shanahan said Mostert (knee) will be held out of practice Tuesday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Both Mostert and Matt Breida (ankle) will be non-participants, leaving Tevin Coleman and Jeff Wilson as the 49ers' only healthy running backs. There seems to be a chance that Breida won't play Thursday, so if Mostert gets the all-clear to suit up Thursday, he could be the third RB in what has been an explosive ground attack this season.