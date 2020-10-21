Coach Kyle Shanahan said Mostert (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Mostert has been bit with the injury bug for a second time this season, suffering a high left ankle sprain Sunday against the Rams. Shanahan told Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com on Monday that Mostert will "most likely" be placed on IR, which the 49ers have yet to make official. With at least a three-game absence in the cards for Mostert and Tevin Coleman (knee) unlikely to be activated from IR this week, San Francisco's backfield currently is occupied by Jerick McKinnon, Jeff Wilson (calf) and JaMycal Hasty.
