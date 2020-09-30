Mostert (knee) will not participate in Wednesday's practice, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Kyle Shanahan said earlier this week that Mostert would be under evaluation Wednesday, but the starting running back's MCL sprain is still bothering him enough to prevent participation in practice. If Mostert isn't able to retake the field against the Eagles on Sunday night, the 49ers will once again have to deploy a backfield committee consisting of Jerick McKinnon, Jeff Wilson and JaMycal Hasty.
