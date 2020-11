Coach Kyle Shanahan said Mostert (ankle) is unlikely to return Sunday at New Orleans, but the 49ers hope the running back is able to suit up Sunday, Nov. 29 versus the Rams after their Week 11 bye, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

Shanahan said the same of fellow RB Tevin Coleman (knee), which would leave the backfield in the hands of Jerick McKinnon, JaMycal Hasty and Austin Walter this weekend.