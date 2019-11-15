49ers' Raheem Mostert: Officially deemed questionable
Mostert (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Mostert followed the same routine last week, logging limited practice participation before the 49ers listed him as questionable on their final injury report. He ended up playing in a 27-24 loss to Seattle, taking six carries for 28 yards and one reception for seven yards, including some extra work late in the game after Matt Breida suffered an ankle injury. With Breida now listed as doubtful for Week 11, it appears Mostert will handle the No. 2 backfield role behind Tevin Coleman. All eyes will be on the 49ers' inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, with George Kittle (knee/ankle) also listed as doubtful and both Emmanuel Sanders (ribs) and Dante Pettis (groin) considered questionable. Any skill-position players that end up playing could see extra carries and/or targets, Mostert included.
