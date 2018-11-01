49ers' Raheem Mostert: On pace to play Thursday
Mostert (ankle) is expected to play Thursday against the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Presented with a short week to prepare for this contest, the 49ers wouldn't surprise if they involve all three of their running backs. Top option Matt Breida is slated to suit up in spite of a lingering ankle injury, but coach Kyle Shanahan has inserted Mostert and Alfred Morris into the backfield for various stretches this season. Over the last four games, Mostert has averaged 7.8 touches for 48 yards from scrimmage per game. However, he managed just two carries for 18 yards this past Sunday at Arizona.
