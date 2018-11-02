49ers' Raheem Mostert: Out with forearm injury
Mostert is out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Raiders with a forearm injury.
Mostert was tripped up in the backfield on a third quarter run and suffered a gruesome looking injury to his forearm. The third-year back headed to the locker room in an air cast and could be looking at an extended absence going forward. Mostert was electrifying before exiting, ripping off multiple big runs including a 52-yard scamper in the third quarter. Matt Breida and Alfred Morris figure to head up the 49ers backfield if Mostert indeed misses game action.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 things to know
The fallout from the trade deadline headlines this week's things to know.