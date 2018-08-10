Mostert racked up 57 yards on just eight carries in Thursday's preseason opener.

Mostert outperformed Joe Williams in terms of yards gained as the two backs compete for a third-string role this preseason. Projected No. 2 back Matt Breida exited the contest with a shoulder injury, so the winner of this job battle could be in line for a larger role than initially expected based on the severity of the injury.

