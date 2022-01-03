site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: 49ers-raheem-mostert-placed-on-covid-list | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Placed on COVID list
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Mostert (knee) has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Mostert was already on season-ending IR due to a knee injury and the running back is slated to revert back to IR once he clears the league's COVID protocols.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 9 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 4 min read