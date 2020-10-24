Mostert (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

This was always going to be the likely designation for the speedy running back as reports earlier in the week insinuated an IR stint was on the horizon. Jerick McKinnon and JaMycal Hasty were a factor following Mostert's injury in Week 6, but it remains to be seen if a backfield-by-committee will be in order Sunday, or if McKinnon will take over as the lead back similar to what we saw earlier this season. Perhaps complicating matters further is the status of Jeff Wilson (calf) who remains questionable for the matchup against the Patriots, although no practice-squad RB callup certainly seems to be a positive step in regards to Wilson's status. In any case, Mostert will be eligible to return off injured reserve in Week 10 against the Saints, although it's entirely possible given Mostert's injury history this year the 49ers could simply choose to activate its star running back after the Week 11 bye.