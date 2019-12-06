49ers' Raheem Mostert: Playing time to be determined
Moster will have to contend with Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida (ankle) on Sunday at New Orleans, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Mostert is on the heels of putting up a season-high 21 touches for 154 yards from scrimmage and one TD against a staunch Ravens defense Week 13. In that same contest, Coleman was contained to just six touches and 10 snaps on offense. With Breida back in action for the first time since Week 10, it'll be interesting to see if Mostert can approach such a workload. In the end, though, it's difficult to trust any of the trio versus the Saints' third-ranked run defense (88.6 yards per game).
