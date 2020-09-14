Mostert carried 15 times for 56 yards while catching four of five targets for 95 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Cardinals.

Mostert struggled to break off many big gains as he finished averaging just 3.7 yards per carry against a respectable Cardinals front. He made a huge impact as a pass catcher, however, as he took a wheel route 76 yards to the end zone to put his team up 10 in the second quarter. Mostert notably out-touched Jerick McKinnon and Tevin Coleman by eight, indicating he should be in for a larger share of the touches this season. He will look to build on an excellent start next Sunday against the Cardinals.