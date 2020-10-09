Mostert (knee) is practicing Friday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Mostert missed the past two games but returned to practice as a limited participant Wednesday and Thursday. An upgrade to full participation Friday would put him on track to play in Sunday's game against Miami, though he could also have a shot to suit up if he remains limited. The 49ers will release their final injury report Friday afternoon/evening.
