49ers' Raheem Mostert: Puts in full practice Wednesday
Mostert (calf) practiced in full Wednesday, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Mostert tended to a calf cramp near the end of the 49ers' divisional-round victory against the Vikings, requiring an IV in the aftermath. He claimed no concerns about the issue at the time, and his listing on Wednesday's injury report confirms as much. While he may work behind Tevin Coleman (elbow) yet again Sunday versus the Packers, Mostert shouldn't be lacking for touches, as he's averaged 13.7 for 84.3 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring seven TDs over the last six contests.
