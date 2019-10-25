49ers' Raheem Mostert: Questionable for Sunday

Mostert (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Panthers.

Mostert has been active in all six of the 49ers' contests this season, but his offensive snap share has dwindled since Tevin Coleman returned to action Week 5, reducing from 32 percent in that game to seven and zero percent in the ensuing two outings. After being limited in on all three injury reports this week, Mostert could be rested Sunday with Jeff Wilson taking on his special-teams duties and settling into the role of No. 3 RB behind Coleman and Matt Breida. The team will make a call on Mostert's availability about 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff

