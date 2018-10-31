49ers' Raheem Mostert: Questionable for Thursday
Mostert (ankle) is listed as questionable for Thursday's contest versus the Raiders.
Mostert wrapped up Week 9 preparations with back-to-back limited walk-throughs, making him a decent candidate to serve in a reserve role behind Matt Breida (ankle) on Thursday. Considering Mostert is a bit banged-up at the moment, the 49ers may follow a similar breakdown of snaps between Breida (47 percent of the offensive snaps), Mostert (18.2) and Alfred Morris (16.7) to this past Sunday in Arizona.
