Mostert gained 83 yards on 13 carries and added three catches for 68 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 41-17 win over the Bengals.

Mostert put an early exclamation point on his afternoon late in the first quarter, taking a screen pass 39 yards for the score. It was a huge performance after a ho-hum Week 1. With Tevin Coleman (ankle) sidelined, Mostert and Matt Breida have had a pretty even split with 28 touches for Breida and 26 for Mostert and both enjoying a big day Sunday. Next up is a struggling Steelers squad.