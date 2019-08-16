49ers' Raheem Mostert: Remains out with concussion
Mostert (concussion) isn't at practice Friday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
After suffering a concussion in the preseason opener, Mostert isn't likely to play in Monday's exhibition against the Cowboys. A path to snaps on offense may have opened up with the recent news suggesting Jerick McKinnon (knee) may not be ready for Week 1. Of course, the 49ers still have Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida at the top of their depth chart, so Mostert's biggest impact may come on special teams.
More News
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Enters concussion protocol•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Undergoing concussion tests•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Healthy for training camp•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Expects to return for training camp•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Gets re-do of surgery•
-
49ers' Raheem Mostert: Gets three-year commitment•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Why I'm still drafting Andrew Luck
Heath Cummings isn't ready to throw in the towel on Andrew Luck.
-
Fade the preseason noise?
August is full of information, both good and bad, and preseason hype season can be difficult...
-
Don't want to draft list
Who are the players you should avoid at their current ADPs? Dave Richard shares his annual...
-
ADP review: Cardinals sinking?
Is it time to panic about the Cardinals' offense after another tough preseason performance?...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, and busts to know
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Fade Green
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...