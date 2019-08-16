Mostert (concussion) isn't at practice Friday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

After suffering a concussion in the preseason opener, Mostert isn't likely to play in Monday's exhibition against the Cowboys. A path to snaps on offense may have opened up with the recent news suggesting Jerick McKinnon (knee) may not be ready for Week 1. Of course, the 49ers still have Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida at the top of their depth chart, so Mostert's biggest impact may come on special teams.

