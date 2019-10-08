49ers' Raheem Mostert: Reverts to smaller role

Mostert ran the ball seven times for 34 yards in Monday's 31-3 win over the Browns.

Tevin Coleman (ankle) returned from injury and reclaimed his co-starter role alongside Matt Breida, pushing Mostert back to third on the depth chart. The carries reflected that shift, as the 27-year-old received a season-low seven carries in a game where the 49ers ran the ball a whopping 40 times. Mostert made the most of the limited touches, averaging a hair under five yards per carry (5.8 YPC this season). Unless another injury opens up a featured role, the speedy back is best left out of starting lineups for Sunday's matchup against the Rams.