49ers' Raheem Mostert: Scores in Super Bowl loss
Mostert carried the ball 12 times for 58 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 31-20 Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs. He also hauled in his only target for two yards.
Though Mostert didn't come close to replicating his 220-yard, four-TD NFC Championship Game performance, he once again operated as the 49ers' top running back end and led the team's backfield while averaging a respectable 4.8 YPC. Given his efficiency, and the fact that San Francisco possessed a 10-point lead with the ball during the fourth quarter, it's fairly surprising that Mostert wasn't leaned on more heavily. The 27-year-old has two more years remaining on his contract with the 49ers, and he figures to factor in as at least a key contributor in the team's backfield for the 2020 season, with realistic upside of serving as the 49ers' No. 1 option. Of course, coach Kyle Shanahan's notoriously unpredictable tendency to rely on different lead backs on a game-to-game basis could put a damper on Mostert's fantasy value in 2020.
