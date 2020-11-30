Mostert carried 16 times for 43 yards and a touchdown while catching both his targets for one additional yard during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Rams. He also lost a fumble.

Making his first appearance since mid-October, Mostert got his team on the board with an eight-yard rushing touchdown in the first quarter. He averaged just 2.7 yards per carry and hardly made an impact as a receiver, but it was still a respectable performance all things considered. Meanwhile, Jeff Wilson Jr. and Jerick McKinnon combined for 75 yards on 17 touches, though neither player was particularly effective. Assuming he didn't suffer any nagging effects of his ankle injury, Mostert could be in line to make a bigger impact next Monday night against the Bills.