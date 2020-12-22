Mostert (ankle) isn't expected to return in the 2020 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Mostert missed four games earlier this season with a left ankle injury, and he never fully recovered from the injury. The 28-year-old tailback suffered a high-ankle sprain to the same ankle in this past Sunday's loss to the Cowboys. With the 49ers eliminated from playoff contention, they're expected to shut Mostert down for the rest of the season. If that's the case, a committee of Jeff Wilson (ankle), Tevin Coleman and Jerick McKinnon will handle the backfield reps for the final two games.