49ers' Raheem Mostert: Serving as the No. 2 again
Mostert will serve as the 49ers' No. 2 running back Sunday against the Packers with Matt Breida (ankle) sidelined.
In the five games in which Mostert has received at least 29 percent of the offensive snaps this season, he's racked up 47 carries for 249 yards (5.3 YPC), six catches for 82 yards and one receiving TD. He'll be working behind Tevin Coleman in this contest, but Mostert has proved he doesn't need many touches to do damage both on the ground and through the air. Meanwhile, Jeff Wilson will round out the running backs on the 49ers' game-day roster.
