49ers' Raheem Mostert: Set for bigger role Week 11

Mostert (knee) is active for Sunday's contest against the Cardinals, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Mostert is bumping up the depth chart temporarily with Matt Breida sidelined at least one game due to a low-ankle sprain. Working behind Tevin Coleman, Mostert will look to produce as he has previously this season, with his 5.5 yards-per-carry average translating well if he gets a healthy dose of runs. Meanwhile, Jeff Wilson also may get in the mix out of the 49ers' backfield.

